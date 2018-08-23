Wassenberg seeks photography entries

VW independent/submitted information

Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert is now accepting entries for its 41st annual Photography Exhibit. Amateur, professional, and youth photographers are encouraged to submit their work for this revered photography tradition. This is a juried exhibit and entry does not guarantee exhibition. There is more than $1,300 in total cash prizes. Entry deadline is midnight Thursday, September 14.

Those interested in submitting an entry may download the prospectus, which contains complete rules, entry forms and instructions, by visiting www.wassenbergartcenter.org or the Wassenberg Facebook page. A non-refundable fee of $25 for Wassenberg Art Center members, $30 for non-members or $15 for photographers under 18 entitles an artist to enter up to 12 images. Those wanting to enter may also receive a prospectus via email by mailing info@wassenbergartcenter.org or by calling 419.238.6837.

The exhibit will open Friday, October 5, with an opening party from 6-9 p.m. Live music, free appetizers, and a cash bar will be provided. The exhibit will be on view through October 27.

For more information on classes, exhibits, and events, call Wassenberg Art Center at the above number or email address, or visit the center’s website.