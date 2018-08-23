VWHS band prepared for football season

VW independent/submitted information

After a great band camp and several August rehearsals, the students and staff of the Van Wert High School “Cougar Pride” Marching Band are ready for the season to begin this Friday at home against Bryan.

The high school band traveled to Oglebay Park near Wheeling, West Virginia, for band camp in late July and has spent time at VWHS since then in preparation for the season.

Following a wonderfully successful 2017-18 school year that included a Superior rating for the VWHS Symphonic Band at state contest, the band is looking forward to an eventful 2018-19 year. This year’s band, which includes 82 students, is the largest since 2006.

The marching band has a great series of shows to present the Cougar crowd. This year’s season of shows is entitled “Game On!” and explores music inspired by sports.

Show 1 is called “Gridiron Glory” and is a salute to music inspired by football. The show features music from “The NFL on CBS”, “Theme from Rudy”, “We Will Rock You”, “All I Do is Win”, and more.

Show 2 is called “Anthem” and highlights popular music from the Rocky movies, including “Eye of the Tiger” and “Gonna Fly Now”. This show will also feature Van Wert eighth-graders.

Show 3 is called “Capture the Flag” and features band members actually playing a game of “capture the flag” on the field. The soundtrack to the game will be provided using music from Symphony No. 8 by Anton Bruckner, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Lorde, “Run, Boy, Run” by Woodkid, and “Supremecy” by Muse.

The season will conclude with the traditional Senior Night show that thanks graduating band members for their hard work over the years.

The high school band is off to the start of another wonderful year, thanks to hard-working students, wonderfully supportive parents, and a glorious history of excellence.

“We hope that you find time to enjoy the performances of these hard-working musicians,” said Director Bob Sloan.

For more information, contact the VWHS Music Office at 419.238.3722, visit the band website at cougars.vwcs.net/bands, “like” the band on Facebook at “Van Wert Bands Information”, or follow it on Twitter/Instagram @vwbands.