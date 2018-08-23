Spherion plans ‘Eats on the Streets’ event

VW independent/submitted information

Spherion Staffing Services, in partnership with Main Street Van Wert, is sponsoring an Eats on the Streets event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, August 27, in the Former Mayor Eugene Bagley Alley in downtown Van Wert.

The event will feature The Hungry Hut food truck and music from WCSM Radio from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the alley. There will also be games and prizes during the event, which will be held rain or shine.

Anyone who stops in at the Spherion Van Wert office at 147 E. Main St., Suite H, prior to this Friday can also leave a name and telephone number for a chance to win a $5 gift certificate for The Hungry Hut food truck.