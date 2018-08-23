Fair photo entry deadlines announced

I don’t like to start an article this way, but I have good news and bad news. The good news is that the fair books for 2018 are in. Check pages 44 and 45 for Department Q-1600 Photography for the details on this year’s Photography Exhibit.

Now for the bad news. I learned in a telephone conversation with the Fair Board Office about 10 a.m. Saturday, August 18, that they needed our entries by noon. I was told this information was in the paper and on social media, but I had managed to miss both. I would not have been aware of the deadline had I not called to see if the August 11 date in the book was a misprint and to learn what the correct date should be.

You will need to pick up your tags by noon on Saturday, August 25. These tags must match the picture, and be securely tied to the wire hanger on the back of the frame. The class and division stated on the tag determines where the picture will hang and be judged, so double check that each picture has the correct tag.

Your photos will be accepted from 1-5 on Sunday, August 26. However, photos may be rejected that day if they are not in a sturdy frame, don’t have screw eyes with wire to hang them and the tag attached, the photo isn’t covered by glass or Plexiglas, or if the Interior of one frame length plus the Interior of one frame width add up to more than 18 inches. There can be only one photo in the frame. They will be judged the next day at 6 p.m.

Photos may be picked up Tuesday, September 4, from noon-6 p.m. With proper ID, premiums for first-, second-, and third-place photos can be claimed at the Treasurer’s Office by the grandstand.

The Van Wert Area Photography Club will award $10 to the Best of Show in each of the four photo divisions. The club needs at least five helpers to take in pictures on Sunday and hosts for the exhibit for the 29ththrough the 3rd.