Calling for Photography Exhibit entries

Call for entries! The 41st annual Wassenberg Photography Exhibit is upon us once again. The prospectus has been mailed to our members and the online version will be available on our Facebook page shortly. Both amateur and professional photographers from all around the region come together in this growing exhibition and we can’t wait to see what you have been up to! Get your shutter flutter on and prepare to enter. The deadline is September 14!

The final Market at the Wass of the season is this Saturday! Last chance to have fun purchasing your veggies, fruit, and fun stuff. Thanks to all who joined us in 2018 both customers and vendors! We will see you next year! Markets begin at 9 a.m. and close up at 1 p.m. Good eating is an art!

Our community-made art exhibit of life-sized sunflowers has been extended for a couple weeks. Check out this blooming exhibit! Free entry. The Annual Photography exhibit is just over the horizon, be sure to be thinking about those great shots to submit.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign-up available.

ArtReach: Will be starting on September 11! Please call the Wassenberg office to register your young Picasso in this growing after-school art program. Class times are: Tuesdays (age suggested range 7-11) and Thursdays 12 and up. Classes begin gathering at 3:30 p.m. for a snack and class starts at 4 p.m. Parents can pick up students at 5 p.m. Instructor: Diane Bendele

ArtNight: Every Thursday at 6 p.m. It’s free, and art staff is on site to assist you with your project. Watch Facebook for this season’s upcoming projects. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax. Play an instrument? Bring it along. A new ArtNight project is coming up soon. Stay tuned!

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.