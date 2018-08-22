VWHS schedules open house date, times

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has scheduled an open house for parents of VWHS students. The open house will run from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 29.

Parents/guardians are asked to meet at 7 p.m. in the school commons area for introductory comments by Priest. Following that, parents will be able to attend abbreviated sessions of each of a student’s seven daily periods so that classroom teachers can explain their program of instruction to parents.

The principal encourages all parents or guardians to attend and stresses the importance of understanding the concept of open house. Questions about individual student performance are to be discussed with teachers at parent-teacher conferences, which are scheduled for 4-7:30 p.m. Monday, November 19, and 8-11 a.m. and noon-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 20. Open house is a time for teachers to welcome parents and share their curriculum.

Following the principal’s approximately 15-minute introduction, parents will spend approximately seven minutes in each of a student’s seven classrooms, starting at 7:20 p.m. August 29.