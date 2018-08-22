Van Wert defeats Lincolnview

Van Wert and Lincolnview opened the 2018 high school volleyball season at Lincolnview High School Tuesday night, and the Lady Cougars won the match in four games – 21-25, 25-8, 25-15, 25-13. Lincolnview won the junior varsity and freshman matches. In the above video, after the Lady Cougars score a point, Van Wert senior Reagan Priest serves her team to two more points. Below, Lincolnview freshman Kendall Bollenbacher serves up a couple of points for the Lady Lancers. Van Wert will play at Paulding on Thursday, while Lincolnview returns to action Saturday at Antwerp. Videos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent