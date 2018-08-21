OSHP seeks information on hit-skip crash

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking information on the circumstances that led to the serious injury of a pedestrian on Township Road 95 near U.S. 500 in Paulding County.

At approximately 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a person struck on Township Road 95. When troopers arrived on scene, they discovered a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

A preliminary evaluation of evidence from the scene indicates the pedestrian was struck by an unknown motor vehicle that fled the scene. Damage could be contained to the front right and/or the right side of the vehicle. At this time, no witnesses have been identified.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419.238.3055.