Myers to replace Young on VWCF board

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation has appointed a new board of trustee member as a long-term trustee retires. Bob Young, a member for 24 years, is retiring from the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

“We are grateful for his commitment to The Foundation, our mission, and our community,” said Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker. “During his time on the board, Bob served as president, oversaw various committees, and helped to forge The Foundation we know today

Newly appointed trustee Randy Myers is a lifelong resident of Van Wert County who graduated from Lincolnview High School. In 1977, Randy married the former Betty Richey, and together they have three daughters, Krista Schlemmer, Amy Amstutz, and Brooke Meyer, as well as eight grandchildren. In his free time, Randy enjoys an occasional round of golf and fishing with the grandkids. He currently serves on both the Van Wert County Board of Health and Board of Directors of First Federal Savings and Loan.

In 1984, he started Leland Smith Life & Health Agency, now known as Leland Smith Insurance Services, Inc. with six area locations. Both Myers and his wife are members of Trinity United Methodist Church.

“We are excited to install Randy as a trustee,” said Board President Andy Czajkowski. “He is a great fit to carry out the vision of our organization — to support purpose, inspire growth, and build the future for our community. I look forward to working with him on committees and upcoming projects.”

The Van Wert County Foundation is a nonprofit community organization serving Van Wert County and surrounding, areas by inspiring philanthropy and mobilizing resources to enrich lives and our community. VWCF is a permanent local resource that facilitated over $3 million in charitable giving last year. More information is available at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org.

In addition to Myers, Foundation Board of Trustee members for 2018-2020 include Czajkowski, Vice President Chuck Koch, Secretary Gary Clay, Past President Paul Svabik, Mike Cross, Larry Greve, Bruce Kennedy, Thad Lichtensteiger, Bill Purmort, Brian Renner, Gary Taylor, Mark White, Eva Yarger, and Mike Zedaker.