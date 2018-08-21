Marjorie Hunter Shook Hoellrich

Marjorie Hunter Shook Hoellrich, 93, of Sarasota, Florida, died Saturday, August 11, 2018.

She was born July 11, 1925, in rural Van Wert County, the daughter of Benjamin and Myra (Burris) Hunter, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include three sons, Tom Shook of Naples, Florida, Bill Shook of Sarasota, Florida, and Dana Shook of Columbus; a daughter, Valerie Barker of Sarasota; one sister, Rae Frey of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Jackie Lynne Shook, who died December 12, 1950; two sisters, Doris Pessefelland Catherine Motyka; and three brothers, Darrel, Terrel, and Myron Hunter, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 25,at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Preferred memorials: Thomas Edison Center (P.O. Box 604, Van Wert, OH 45891) in honor of Marjorie Hoellrich.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.