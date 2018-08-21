Firefighter bill receives $1 million funding

Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — By a vote of 85-0, the United States Senate voted to appropriate $1 million in funds for Brown’s bill, the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act, which requires the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to create and maintain a voluntary registry to collect data on cancer incidence among firefighters. The data collected by the registry will be used with existing state data to better assess and prevent cancer among firefighters. President Trump signed Brown’s bill into law in July.

“While the rest of us run from danger, firefighters run toward it,” said Brown. “And when they rush into the flames they’re not just putting their lives on the line — even firefighters who come home safely face long-term health risks. We know this is just a first step and there’s a lot more work to do to protect our first responders. But this bill will help us make progress.”

In July, Brown joined Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters President Mike Taylor on a news conference call as President Trump signed Brown’s bipartisan legislation to establish a voluntary cancer registry for firefighters into law. Brown was joined on the call by Taylor to discuss why the voluntary cancer registry is an important tool for firefighters as experts work to assess and prevent cancer among firefighters.

In addition to establishing the volunteer registry, Brown’s bill requires the CDC to develop a strategy to maximize participation, develop guidance for state agencies, encourage inclusion among participants and to seek feedback from nonfederal experts. The CDC would also be required to ensure the data collected is made public and accessible for research.

The legislation has support from several major fire organizations, including the National Volunteer Fire Council, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), the Congressional Fire Services Institute, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and the International Fire Services Training Association.