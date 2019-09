On the Air: WKSD/WERT radio

Van Wert independent sports

Here is the WSKD/WERT broadcast schedule for the opening weekend of the 2018 high school football season.

WKSD 99.7FM

August 24: Paulding at Wayne Trace

WERT 1220AM/104.3FM

August 24: Bryan at Van Wert

Ohio State and University of Toledo football broadcasts will be added to the schedule next week.