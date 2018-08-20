Lady Cougars open season in Lima

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — The Lady Cougars began the 2018 high school tennis season in solid fashion by finishing third out of seven teams at Saturday’s Lima City Tennis Invite.

Lima Central Catholic won the tournament by edging Shawnee in team points, 29-28. Van Wert finished with 24 team points, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf (21), Bluffton (17), Elida (15) and Lima Sr. (8).

Van Wert was led by the “B” doubles team of Jada Buckner and Lizzie Rutkowski, who finished first.

Emma Rutkowski finished second at “C” singles, and the “A” doubles team of Liv Kline and Paige Moonshower finished third. Alli Morrow finished fourth at “A” singles.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to play today at Defiance, and at Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday. The home opener is scheduled for Thursday against Wapakoneta.