Honey Badgers win wiffleball title

Justice Tussing slides into home and scores what proved to be the winning run in the 27th annual Wrenway Park Wiffleball Warehouse Tournament championship game on Saturday night. The Van Wert First Federal Honey Badgers defeated the Longballers 6-5 in nine innings to capture the 2018 title. Below, Tussing and several of his teammates celebrate. Photos by Wyatt Richardon/Van Wert independent