VWCT sets Diamond Anniversary Season

VW independent/submitted information

This year Van Wert Civic Theatre celebrates 60 years of dazzling live theatre at its 170-seat venue on South Race Street in Van Wert. The year-long Diamond Anniversary celebration will continue the tradition of all-volunteer casts and crews producing high-quality, award-winning theatre for audiences at a very economical price.

The public is invited to purchase a subscription to get a prized seat for this season of celebration. Season subscription holders are front and center for every production. Subscribers get a significant savings, early access to the box office, invitations to special events, personal reminders of upcoming shows, and the flexibility to use the subscription for any shows they wish. Subscription levels start at $50. The entry-level subscription provides five admissions to be used to any performance of any show with box office access three days in advance of the general public. Season subscribers can save up to 27 percent off at-the-door prices, which are $13 for a play and $15 for a musical.

For those wanting to support the arts at a higher level, Patron memberships beginning at $125 include 10 admissions usable for any performance and box office access five days before the general public. Patrons receive postcard reminders, an invitation to the annual patron party, and their name in each play program. VWCT offers three other patron options for those who love to support live entertainment. The most exclusive is the Patron Angel at $500 providing 25 admissions to use for any play, all the benefits of the patron level, a highly visible program mention, concierge-level box office service, and, for this season, two admissions to the Gala Diamond Anniversary celebration in the spring. Visit www.vwct.orgto learn more about how to purchase a subscription; or purchase a subscription in the upper lobby before any performance of the first show this season.

The Diamond Anniversary Season revisits some audience favorites over the years while offering some new plays. Nunsense: The Mega-Musical kicks off the season on September 20 for eight performances. VWCT was one of the first community theatres in Ohio to produce Nunsenseback in 1990. It may be the only theatre in Ohio to produce all seven of the Nunsense versions in order. This new mega-version is a rework of the original that audiences will not want to miss. Season subscriptions will be on sale through the run of this first show, which ends September 30.

The second show will offer lots of laughs and some holiday spirit. Dashing Through the Snow,opening November 29, is set in Tinsel, Texas, four days before Christmas. A colorful parade of guests arrives at the Snowflake Inn to give Trina, the innkeeper, more than she can handle. This show will keep audiences entertained from the opening line to the curtain call.

Why not buy a patron subscription and take the entire family to this funny show as a Christmas gift? On January 17, Cahootsopens. This thriller/farce will have audiences on that edge of their seats one moment while rolling in the aisle with laughter the next. When a simple argument over dinner turns deadly, the plot begins and takes several unexpected, hilarious turns. This brilliant play by Rick Johnston is rarely produced. Those who love suspense, silliness, blackmail, slapstick comedy, and intrigue all at the same time will not want to miss this production.

The March production, Neil Simon’s The Sunshine Boys, features Al and Willie as “Lewis and Clark,” who were top-billed vaudevillians for over 40 years. Now they aren’t even speaking. Can a network television special about the history of comedy get them back together? Audiences will find The Sunshine Boysjust as funny and touching in 2019 as they did in 1981 when VWCT originally produced the show.

The last facet of the Diamond Anniversary season is Little Shop of Horrors, a musical VWCT originally produced in 1987; but for this show, once is never enough. Great music, amazing special effects, and a love story come together to create a timeless musical adventure. Those who love live theatre and great entertainment are invited to get a subscription to be front and center.

For more information, visit www.vwct.organd click on Current Season.