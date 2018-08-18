VWCS bus drivers receive threat training

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City School District bus drivers went through intense “Active Threat on a Bus” training on Wednesday.

Knowing that danger can strike anywhere, anytime, bus drivers convened at Van Wert High School from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to listen to presentations by the Van Wert City Police Department and Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Bus drivers also watched videos of different scenarios that can occur on a bus route before taking to the buses themselves to practice. VWPD Officer Greg Blackmore and Deputy Sergeant Ed Klausing provided one-on-one training for each driver, acting as students or a potential threat, and walked them through various ways of handling situations that may occur on a bus.

Van Wert City Schools are grateful to Van Wert Police Chief Joel Hammond and Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach for providing this invaluable training for district drivers. Van Wert City Schools continues to focus on school safety as a priority.