VW wins preseason finale vs. Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY – Van Wert’s reserves outscored Crestview’s reserves 33-0 in the second half as the Cougars defeated the Knights 45-18 in a Jamboree (exhibition) game in Convoy on Friday night.

After forcing Crestview into a quick three and out to open the game, Van Wert marched 71 yards on five plays in less than two minutes. Nate Place opened the drive with a nine yard completion to Jake Hilleary, followed by a 25 yard run by Place, a four yard rush by Hilleary, a six yard completion to Drew Bagley and a 27 yard touchdown run by Place.

Crestview tied the game at the 10:58 mark of the second quarter, when fullback Brody Brecht capped off a six play, 72 yard drive with a one yard touchdown run. The sophomore fullback accounted for 45 yards on the drive, including a 38 yard run. The Cougars were flagged for two penalties on the drive – offsides and pass interference.

Place led Van Wert on an 11 play drive, but Crestview ended it with a seven yard sack on fourth down. The Knights used the momentum to generate a six play, 60 yard drive that featured a 23 yard pass from Drew Kline to Riley Saylor and a 14 yard touchdown pass from Kline to Caylib Pruett that gave Crestview a 12-6 lead. The pass was deflected, but Pruett managed to grab it and outrace defenders to the end zone.

However, the drive was marred by a left ankle injury to 6-1, 295 pound offensive lineman Devan Roberts. After some time down, Roberts was taken off the field on a cart and was transported for an evaluation.

Highlighted by a 55 yard run by Jake Hilleary, Van Wert quickly tied the game with a one yard touchdown run by Place, who finished the first half 4-7 for 39 yards, and eight carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

The Knights countered with a 12 play, 69 yard drive that included two key 13 yard scrambles by Kline on third down. Kline ended the drive by lofting a six yard touchdown pass to Wade Sheets with 11 seconds left until halftime. Sheets caught four passes for 36 yards on the drive.

Even though Crestview found the end zone three times in the first half, Recker was pleased with his team’s defensive effort.

“We played well and that’s probably as good of a quarterback/wide receiver combo (Kline and Sheets) that we’ll face all year, so that was really good to see what we need to fix on contain and our pursuit to the football,” Recker said.

Despite an 18-12 halftime advantage, Crestview head coach Jared Owens thought Van Wert controlled the line of scrimmage more consistently.

“That’s something we have to work on with our interior (line), Owens said. “I thought when we were in space we were able to make plays with some of our skill guys.”

Owen Treece made the most of his two drives in the third quarter. The sophomore reserve quarterback fired a 20 yard touchdown pass to a wide open Joey Schaufelbeger, and a four yard scoring pass to Aden Stripe. On the two drives, Treece was 5-5 for 99 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with 45 rushing yards.

The fourth quarter featured three more Van Wert touchdowns – a 19 yard run by freshman quarterback Connor Pratt, a 70 yard run by freshman Kaidan Bates and a 10 yard touchdown pass from Pratt to Bates.

“Numbers wise, we probably have a little more depth than them,” Recker said of his reserves. “They don’t get enough reps during practice, so for them to come out and execute pretty well – a couple of misses here and there, but overall I thought they executed very well.”

“We proved tonight it tonight that we need to two or three deep in a lot of spots, because it can be needed in a hurry,” Owens said of the Knights.

Both teams struggled with the kicking game – Van Wert converted just one extra point and one two point conversion, while the Knights were 0-3 on PATs.

Van Wert will host Bryan in the regular season opener on Friday, while Crestview entertains Parkway.

Scoring summary:

8:14 1st qtr: Nate Place 27 yard run (PAT no good) 6-0 VW

10:58 2nd qtr: Brody Brecht 1 yard run (PAT no good) 6-6

6:06 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 13 yard pass to Caylib Pruett (PAT no good) 12-6 CHS

4:32 2nd qtr: Nate Place 1 yard run (PAT blocked) 12-12

:11 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 6 yard pass to Wade Sheets (PAT no good) 18-12 CHS

7:32 3rd qtr: Owen Treece 25 yard pass to Joey Schaufelberger (PAT no good) 18-18

1:40 3rd qtr: Owen Treece 11 yard pass to Aden Stripe (TJ Reynolds kick) 25-18 VW

11:51 4th qtr: Connor Pratt 19 yard run (run failed) 31-18 VW

8:25 4th qtr: Kaidan Bates 70 yard run (Pratt to Jacob Place pass) 39-18 VW

3:44 4th qtr: Connor Pratt 10 yard pass to Kaidan Bates (pass failed) 45-18 VW