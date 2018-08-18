Lincolnview wins NWC golf quad

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview easily topped three Northwest Conference opponents during an NWC quad held at Hickory Sticks Golf Club on Friday.

Lincolnview finished with a team score of 160, followed by Paulding (177), Delphos Jefferson (186) and Crestview (203).

Lincolnview’s Reece Farmer captured match medalist honors by shooting a 36. Ryan Moody finished with a 39, followed by Braden Evans (41) and Jaden Youtsey (44).

Paulding was led by Fletcher Cook’s 42, the same as Jefferson’s Logan Gallmeier.

Colton Lautzenheiser led Crestview with a 45, followed by Evan Scarlett (50), Dillon Underwood (51) and Will Sharpe (57).