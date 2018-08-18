Community Center open house today

VW independent/submitted information

The Lincolnview Local Schools would like remind Lancer community and alumni that everyone is invited to attend the grand opening of the new Lincolnview Local Schools Community Center today at 4:30 p.m.

The dedication ceremony will begin in the high school gymnasium with a grand tour of the Community Center to follow. Special events are planned in conjunction with the program, with much to see and enjoy.

The school district will also be registering Lancer community members and alumni to use the facility, pay a fee, and to receive their fob on Sunday, August 19, from 2-6 p.m., in the school cafeteria.

People may also come in and register during the week from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the District Office and also from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, in the school cafeteria.