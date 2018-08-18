Wren Homecoming in photos

The 2018 edition of Wren Homecoming got underway Friday night when the annual Wiffleball Tournament got underway at Wrenway Park in downtown Wren. Wren Mayor Monica Davis (bottom left) threw out the first pitch this year, while World War II veteran Ivan Voltz (top center) sang “The Star-Spangled Banner”. The Birdville Bandit was on hand (top right) and even State Representative Craig Riedel (bottom center) got in on the fun. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent