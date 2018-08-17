Veterans office expanding fair day event

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Veterans Service Office is grateful to First Federal Savings & Loan and Gibson’s BBQ for sponsoring Veterans Day at the fair, and also thanks the Van Wert County Agricultural Society Board of Trustees (Fair Board) for helping make the day possible.

Veterans Day at the Van Wert County Fair will be held Thursday, August 30. Veterans will need to show proof of military service when entering the fair. The standard ribbons used in previous years to enter the fair grounds on Veterans Day will no longer be accepted.

Veterans’ spouses are encouraged to join them on this day, but need to be present with the veteran when entering.

The Veterans Service Office will be holding activities all day, beginning at the west end of the grandstand at noon where a meal will be served for veterans and their spouses. This year, the county veterans office is extending the special day into the evening, with ham and beans and cornbread being served at 6 p.m. at the west end of the grandstand.

Veterans should also not forget to get a veterans identification card from the Veterans Service Office, which can be used as entry into the Van Wert County Fair on Veterans Day. To schedule an appointment, call the office at 419.238.9592 on Mondays from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and or Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.