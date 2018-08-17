Random thoughts: OHSAA

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around a judge’s decision to issue a TRO against the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Competitive Balance Plan.

Roger Bacon vs. OHSAA

Cincinnati St. Bernard Roger Bacon, and apparently other schools in the Greater Cincinnati Catholic League’s coed division successfully obtained a temporary restraining order from a Hamilton County judge that essentially halts the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Competitive Balance Plan, at least for the time being.

I’m not going to pretend to know the ins and outs of why the schools sought a TRO, but based on what I do know, I don’t like it.

If this absolutely had to be done, why wait until now? It almost seems like OHSAA was blindsided by the judge’s ruling. Was there any dicussion between the schools involved and OHSAA beforehand? We may or may not learn the answers to those questions and more, but I think many people will agree on this – the timing is really bad.

When a school joins OHSAA, it agrees to abide by the organization’s rules and by-laws. Competitive Balance is a rule that was approved by the majority of member schools.

What now?

Unless there’s an agreement between the two sides (don’t count on that), some sort of hearing will be scheduled and testimony will be given by both sides. It’ll be up to the judge to decide what happens after that. But time is of the essence.

While the TRO won’t affect regular season games, it most certainly will have an affect on postseason tournaments covered by Competitive Balance – soccer, volleyball, football, basketball, baseball and softball. This can’t be dragged out for weeks. It needs to be resolved sooner instead of later, because it affects hundreds of other schools.

Let them leave?

Some people might say Roger Bacon and the other schools involved in this action should just leave the OHSAA, but that’s not going to happen. Why? The main reason is, where would they go? If a school or schools don’t belong to the OHSAA, they don’t play for state titles. Roger Bacon alone has nine state titles in various sports, so they’re obviously not going to pass up a chance to win more.

So the school isn’t going to leave the organization.

What if the judge rules in favor of Roger Bacon and the other schools?

I can’t say how this will turn out, but if the judge rules against OHSAA, he’ll open a whole can of worms. Divisional and regional assignments for affected sports will need to be refigured in a hurry for 2018-2019, and such a ruling could open the door for other unhappy schools to take OHSAA to court.

I’m not saying a school shouldn’t stand up for itself if it truly believes it has a legitimate beef. I’m of the mindset that “I don’t like the rule” is a legitimate reason. There has to be more than that.

Public vs. private

This could stir the old public vs. private debate again. The only way that would work is if OHSAA oversaw both divisions. If private schools formed their own organization (not a far-fetched possibility), things would most likely be much worse than they are now.

Bottom line

Whether you’re a fan of the OHSAA or not, I think most people will agree there needs to be some sort of governing body that oversees high school athletics. Imagine things without OHSAA – it would be a free for all. While I don’t agree with absolutely everything the organization has done, but I do think they’ve done many good things.

I just hope common sense prevails in this matter.