Felony charges filed in death of toddler

Van Wert independent

LIMA — A Convoy woman is currently in jail after being arrested and charged with the beating death of her young daughter.

Vicky L. Shellabarger was arrested Thursday afternoon by deputies from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and was then turned over to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

Shellabarger was indicted earlier this week on one count each of murder, an unclassified felony, and involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; as well as two counts of child endangering, one a second-degree felony and the other a felony of the third degree.

The charges were filed in connection with the April 29 death of Shellabarger’s 22-month-old daughter, Madilynn, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She is currently being held on a $1 million bond in the Allen County Jail and will be arraigned on the charges in Allen County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. Monday, August 27.