Elks donate to YWCA’s youth programs

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert recently received a donation from the Elks Golf Committee.

Keith Thomas and Jim Stanley, members of the committee, presented YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick with a check for $600, which will be used to support the youth enrichment programs provided by the YWCA.

Youth enrichment programs serve the YWCA mission by nourishing minds and bodies of children through providing nutrient-enriched meals after school and during the summer. In addition, this program provides interactive, mission-based, leadership development activities that will improve the child’s life skills and educational success.

The success and the fulfillment of the YWCA mission continue with the gracious support of the community. “The YWCA would like to once again thank the Elks Golf Committee for their generous donation,” Laudick said.