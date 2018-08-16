Meindert van den Hengel

Meindert van den Hengel, 57, of Scott, died at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at his residence.

He was born September 6, 1960, in Gouda, The Netherlands, the son of Jacob Cornelis van den Hengel, who preceded him in death, and Dirkje (Bode) van den Hengel, who survives in Stolwijk, The Netherlands. He married Alie van Erk and she survives in Scott.

He is also survived by his three children, Rick (Rachel) van den Hengel of Paulding, Marloes (Joe) Gable of Fort Jennings, and Edwin van den Hengel of Scott; two sisters, Jacqueline (Theo) Hoogendoorn of Haastrecht, The Netherlands, and Judith (Peter de Redelijkheid) van den Hengel of Streefkerk, The Netherlands; and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Mohr Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, August 19, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Scott or Grover Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

