Man given prison term on drug charges

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Two sentencings and three arraignments were among the hearings held on criminal charges this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Kyle Caldwell, 39, of Van Wert, chanted his plea to guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree (downgraded from a first-degree felony in exchange for his guilty plea). He was then sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 124 days already served.

Justin Reynolds, 27, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 133 days in jail, with credit for five days already served, on a charge of telecommunications harassment, a felony of the fifth degree.

Christopher Wicker, 35, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs into a government facility, a felony of the third degree. No bond was set since Wicker is currently service a prison sentence in Indiana. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, August 30.

Jessie Zartman, 40, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. The defendant was released on a surety bond, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 19.

Serena White, 26, of Van Wert, requested, and was granted, a personal surety bond. She will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 22.

Four people appeared for bond violation hearings.

Amber Baker, 28, of Van Wert, denied violating her bond by failing to report to probation. During a hearing on the matter on Wednesday, she was again released on a surety bond, with a special condition that she be drug tested three times a week.

Ecco Burker, 33, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond by testing positive for methamphetamine. A $5,000 cash bond was set and she appeared a pretrial conference was held on Wednesday. She appeared later in the week and changed her plea to guilty to two counts of forgery, both felonies of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and she will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. September 26. She was released on a surety bond.

Nathan Dunn, 35, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. A $5,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 29.

Rex Keysor, 48, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by testing positive for drugs. A further hearing was set for 9 a.m. August 29.

Four people changed their pleas during hearings in Common Pleas Court.

Robert Seibert, 31, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of attempted escape, a felony of the fourth degree. He was then sentenced to 16 months in prison, with credit for 14 days already served.

Nicholas Parrish, 33, of Ohio City, changed to plea to guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 10 a.m. September 19. A surety bond was continued, with the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case, except as allowed for visitation with his children by his domestic relations case.

Cyle Black, 32, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, both felonies of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Nicholas Metcalfe Jr., 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 26.