Lucille Hiiesalu

Lucille Hiiesalu, 93, of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Colonial Nursing Home in Rockford.

She was born December 11, 1924, in Rockford, the daughter of Charles and Molly (Germann) Schumm, who both preceded her in death. On July 6, 1952, she married Heldur Hiiesalu, who died March 29, 2007.

She is survived by three nieces who were her caregivers, Jill Yoder, Susan Hull, and Sheryl Harner; and many other nieces and nephews including great-, and great-great nieces and nephews.

A son, Kevin Hiiesalu; three brothers, Charles, Fred, and Herbert Schumm; and one sister, Virginia Crabtree, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Shirrel Petzoldt officiating. Private burial will be held Monday, August 20, in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is an hour prior to services Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Toledo.

