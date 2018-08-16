Helen Holtzapple

Helen Holtzapple, 91, of Elida, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 3, 1926, in Continental, the son of William and Orah (Ladd) Myers, who both preceded her in death. On September 7, 1946, she married Wayne Holtzapple, who died November 15, 1966.

Survivors include two daughters, Sue (Johnnie) McFarland of Elida and Sandy (Arthur) Elsass of Lafayette; a brother, Earl Myers; one sister, Ruth Prowant; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Six brothers, Marion, Samuel, Virgil “Bud,” Simon, David, and Ike Myers; and two sisters, Louise Wagner, and Ethel Ickes, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 20, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 19, and an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.