Bearcats win golf match; Lancers 2nd

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA – The Spencerville boys’ golf team edged Lincolnview 168-171 to win a Northwest Conference quad match at Tamarac Golf Course on Wednesday. Paulding was third with a 178, while Ada came in fourth with a 234.

Medalist for the match was Bearcat Gavin Harmon, who carded a 36 for the nine-hole event. Lancer Jaden Youtsey was medalist runner-up with a score of 38.

Other Lincolnview golfers’ scores are as follows: Ryan Moody, 41; Braden Evans, 42; Reece Farmer, 50; Zane Miller, 51; Landon Price, 54.