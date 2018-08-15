Lady Lancers fall at tri-match

Submitted information/Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — The Lady Lancer golf team traveled to St. Mike’s Golf Course in Defiance to take on Fairview and Hicksville on Monday, and the Lady Aces trumped the field by firing a 201 to easily take the team contest over the Apache’s and Lincolnview. Fairview topped the Lady Lancers 228 to best the Lancers 241.

Hicksville’s lead golfer, Senior Micah Schroeder, continued her early season success by taking the match medalist honors with a 43 while teammate Laney Balser shot a 49 to earn runner-up medalist honors.

For the young and inexperienced Lady Lancers, junior Shiann Kraft finished in third position overall as she carded a 51. Close behind was sophomore Winter Boroff with a 53 to take sixth overall. A pair of freshman, Aryonna Hoghe and Adalee Purk competed and tallied 65 and 70 respectively.

Fairview was led In scoring by Nicole Cottrell and Emily Singer, as they scored and 55 respectively.