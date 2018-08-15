Jimmi K lights up NPAC kick-off event

Monday night was a very special one at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Nearly 100 special supporters of the Niswonger gathered to learn about the building annex being planned to the facility. The room was filled with people I have come to appreciate so much for their support of performing arts in our area. I could feel the magic in the music hall as we dined, visited, were entertained and then informed.

Other than the magic of the announcement and details of the building annex, we did what we do best at the Niswonger- we presented entertainment. Jimmi K, who is performing at the PAC this Friday and Saturday, was on hand to share three songs from his show. I expected him to be good, but honestly, he blew me away with his voice, personality and charisma!

It has been my honor to work with his producer on this show, but after hearing Jimmi sing, my excitement level has now reached exuberant! Of course, the music of Sinatra, Bennett, and Tom Jones is a good start to any show. But to pull it off, you must have really good singing chops to bring this music to life. Jimmi pulled it off so well that he was coerced into singing an encore, and this wasn’t even his event! Actually, not much persuasion was needed because you could tell he loves the stage. He should; he’s been on Broadway and cruise ships as an entertainer for several years.

Not only did Jimmi sing exciting and lively songs well, but I wondered how he would do with a ballad. He answered that in a most affirmative way when he crooned Bennett’s “I Left my Heart in San Francisco.” I think he left his heart on the stage of the Niswonger Monday night.

I am very disappointed I can’t be here to hear the show, but my heart is also in San Francisco. I’ll be visiting my daughter in the Bay Area. After hearing Jimmi sing Monday night, I think my daughter is one of the few things to keep me from being in attendance for Vintage Vegas this weekend at the Niswonger.

You can get tickets in advance, online (NPACVW.ORG) or at the door this Friday and Saturday nights for the 7:30 p.m. concert. While you’re at it, you can also get tickets for some of the regular season Niswonger concerts. Several have been released for single ticket purchase, but any can be purchased when bundling three or more right now.

As a spoiler alert, tickets for “Under the Streetlamp” on September 29 are nearly sold out. A couple single seats are all that remain. Trace Adkins kicks off the season on September 9 and has fewer than a hundred seats remaining and the Texas Tenors all the way on March 16 of 2019 have just 67 seats remaining. The Illusionists from Broadway releases today (Wednesday) for single show tickets. It is currently half sold with just bundling ticket purchases.

The Illusionists is one of several shows this season that could benefit greatly from our building annex we are raising funds for right now. It will be a large production that could benefit from extra dressing rooms, storage space, and probably laundry facilities. We will not have the annex even started by October 11 when The Illusionists come to town, but with the support I hope we receive, we would love to start construction next summer.

If you would be so inclined to donate to the campaign, you may drop off your tax deductible donation to my office at The Van Wert County Foundation or Koch Law Office on West Main Street. If you have any questions about the project, I would love to chat with you. My office is at The VW County Foundation 138 E. Main Street and I will gladly take time to discuss how you might be involved or how you might honor someone with your gift.

Some of the most exciting things happening in Van Wert are at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center! We would love for you to be involved. So many of you already are, and I am so appreciative.

FINÉ.