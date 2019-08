Antwerp tops Crestview Knight golfers

Van Wert independent sports

Antwerp’s Austin Lichty fired a 40 to earn match medalist honors, as the Archers defeated Crestview 183-218 in non-conference golf action at Hickory Sticks Club Club on Tuesday.

Nathan Lee finished with a 46, followed by Jaken Eaken (47), and Eric Thornell (50).

Crestview was led by Colton Lautzenheiser’s 47, followed by Will Sharpe (55), Dillon Underwood (56) and Evan Scarlett (60)