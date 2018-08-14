Wren lists 2018 parade grand marshals

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — The Wren Homecoming Committee announces that local residents Bud and Alice Ross are the 2018 Wren Homecoming Parade grand marshals.

The Rosses were married in August 30, 1952, and have been longtime residents and supporters of the Wren community. Having raised two children in the community, Lynn “Bev” Ross and Dan Loftus, along with grandchildren Lindsay, Leslie, Nikki, Josh, Michelle, and Christa; and 13 great-grandchildren the couple is well known to neighbors and friends.

The Rosses have lived in Wren for 56 years and have seen many friends come and go, as well as many changes along the years. Bud Ross was in the U.S. Navy, having served on the USS Urbanas a boiler keeper, and both he and his wife have both been involved and crafts for 27 years .

The couple has traveled away from the Wren area over the years, traveling all over the country in their motor home. When they are home, Alice is well known for her cookies and her special suckers that provide special anticipation to the children of family and friends.

The Wren community can honor the 2018 Wren Homecoming Parade grand marshals at this year’s parade at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 18.