WKSD/WERT to carry college football

Radio station WKSD 99.7 has announced plans to once again carry Ohio State football games, while its sister station, WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will join the Toledo Rockets football radio network in 2018.
Below are the schedules with kickoff times.
WKSD (Ohio State Buckeyes football)
September 1 vs. Oregon State 12 p.m.
September 7 vs. Rutgers 3:30 p.m.
September 14 vs. TCU (at Arlington) 8 p.m.
September 22 vs. vs. Tulane TBA
September 29 at Penn State TBA
October 6 vs. Indiana TBA
October 13 vs. Minnesota TBA
October 20 at Purdue TBA
October 27 BYE
November 3 vs. Nebraska TBA
November 10 at Michigan State TBA
November 17 at Maryland TBA
November 24 vs. Michigan 12 p.m.
WERT (Toledo Rockets football)
September 1 vs. VMI 7 p.m.
September 7 BYE
September 15 vs. Miami (FL) 12 p.m.
September 22 vs. Nevada TBA
September 29 at Fresno State TBA
October 6 vs. Bowling Green 3:30 p.m.
October 13 at Eastern Michigan TBA
October 20 vs. Buffalo 12 p.m.
October 25 at Western Michigan 7 p.m.
October 31 vs. Ball State 7:30 p.m.
November 7 at Northern Illinois TBA
November 15 at Kent State 6 p.m.
November 23 vs. Central Michigan TBA
