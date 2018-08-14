WKSD/WERT to carry college football

Van Wert independent sports

Radio station WKSD 99.7 has announced plans to once again carry Ohio State football games, while its sister station, WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will join the Toledo Rockets football radio network in 2018.

Below are the schedules with kickoff times.

WKSD (Ohio State Buckeyes football)

September 1 vs. Oregon State 12 p.m.

September 7 vs. Rutgers 3:30 p.m.

September 14 vs. TCU (at Arlington) 8 p.m.

September 22 vs. vs. Tulane TBA

September 29 at Penn State TBA

October 6 vs. Indiana TBA

October 13 vs. Minnesota TBA

October 20 at Purdue TBA

October 27 BYE

November 3 vs. Nebraska TBA

November 10 at Michigan State TBA

November 17 at Maryland TBA

November 24 vs. Michigan 12 p.m.

WERT (Toledo Rockets football)

September 1 vs. VMI 7 p.m.

September 7 BYE

September 15 vs. Miami (FL) 12 p.m.

September 22 vs. Nevada TBA

September 29 at Fresno State TBA

October 6 vs. Bowling Green 3:30 p.m.

October 13 at Eastern Michigan TBA

October 20 vs. Buffalo 12 p.m.

October 25 at Western Michigan 7 p.m.

October 31 vs. Ball State 7:30 p.m.

November 7 at Northern Illinois TBA

November 15 at Kent State 6 p.m.

November 23 vs. Central Michigan TBA