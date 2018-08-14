VWAPAF provides info on NPAC addition

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Food, entertainment, and information were provided Monday evening by the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation as it officially kicked off fundraising efforts for a proposed new addition to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio on Monday.

The VWAPAF started off the event by serving heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by Willow Bend Country Club, Van Wert City Schools, and the Van Wert High School Band Parents to potential project donors seated at tables on the stage of the NPAC. VWAPAF board members and NPAC staff were also introduced at that time.

As potential donors moved to auditorium seating, Jimmi Kilduff Jr., also known as “Jimmi K,” sang several songs from his Las Vegas-style show that’s premiering at the NPAC this weekend.

That performance was followed by a video recap of the 26-show 2018-19 Ignite! Season.

NPAC Executive Director Paul Hoverman then provided an explanation for why an addition was needed, as well as a “virtual walk-through” created by local architect Drew Anderson of the proposed Back Stage Annex project, which would include two “star” dressing rooms with private bathrooms, a laundry area, a production office, a wigs and wardrobe/multi-purpose room, a janitor’s closet, a storage room for tour cases and a drama construction area.

Hoverman explained that, with the success of the NPAC, and the scheduling of larger and larger shows, some deficiencies have been identified in the current facility, including the need for more storage space and a laundry facility for performers.

Another problem is that portions of the actual school facility — including the band room to store production cases and the Life Skills classroom for laundry services — are having to be used for larger productions, such as last season’s production of Cinderella.

That can present a problem, Hoverman said, especially when school is in session and students are mingling with adults from a traveling production.

The proposed addition, which would be constructed on the south side of the current facility, would allow the NPAC to be mostly self-sufficient when it comes to staging shows for the public. The additional space would also benefit students by providing a larger area where sets can be constructed for school productions and scenery and other items can be stored when not in use.

Nigel Burgoine, artistic director of The Ballet Theatre of Toledo, was on hand to talk about his love for the local performing arts center, while also talking about how much better the NPAC could be if the new addition was constructed.

Also speaking were Ken and Marilyn Merkle, who have donated money to garner naming rights to the two star dressing rooms. The Merkles talked about their enjoyment of shows at the NPAC and their support of improvements to the facility. Donors Bruce and Julie Kennedy have also secured naming rights to the drama construction area, but were unable to attend the informational meeting.

Hoverman noted that a $100,000 bequest from the late Leigh Eisenhauer, as well as a $200,000 state facility reimbursement grant, have given the VWAPAF seed money for the new back stage addition, while another $79,000 has been donated by early givers to the project, which is expected to cost approximately $1 million.

Hoverman noted that every donation is welcome, with those donating $1,000 or more over a three-year period receiving recognition in the NPAC’s Grand Lobby area.