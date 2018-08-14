VW Health announces $45M expansion

VW independent/submitted information

Just months after completion of its ambitious Van Wert North ambulatory clinic project, Van Wert Health is announcing major plans to expand and improve critical areas of its hospital facility. The new $45 million expansion will be built on the site of the current Van Wert Health main campus and construction is expected to take approximately two years.

“The health providers at Van Wert Health are top notch and the growing health care needs of our community are simply different today than they were 58 years ago when the hospital was built,” said Van Wert Health President and CEO Jim Pope. “Upgrades are needed and, after much research, we determined it was more cost-effective to build a new facility which will enhance the services we offer, rather than to attempt to upgrade and retrofit the original facilities.

“We face capacity issues on a daily basis, and improving and expanding health care options is integral to our mission to be the Best Community Hospital,” he added.

When complete, the current hospital will be anchored by a new two-story, 84,000 square-foot facility that will help further address the health care needs of residents and visitors in the area.

“This addition to our campus will greatly benefit our ability to take care of more patients and to give them the best experience for all of their health care needs right here in Van Wert,” Pope noted. “Over time, the current hospital building will be upgraded and will house business offices and help with our expanding physician office space needs.

“This major expansion will raise the bar on what a community hospital can — and should — be,” he added.

Plans for the major expansion include:

A state-of-the-art surgery area that will increase Van Wert Health’s surgical capacity, including: four large surgery suites to accommodate today’s more advanced surgical equipment; three endoscopy rooms; 16 private pre-surgical and post-operative rooms; a post-anesthesia care unit; new pre-admission testing area with convenience access to lab and x-ray services; and a private post-surgery pick-up area

New, more private patient registration area

All new, private acute care patient rooms

Dedicated critical care area including five intensive care unit rooms

All new labor and delivery rooms, C-section suite, and additional OB/GYN rooms

Enhanced space for IT to support new information and clinical data systems

New café

New lobby and parking lot to make visiting Van Wert Health more comfortable and convenient for patients and visitors.

“It’s astonishing to see how far we’ve come with the support of the community,” said Tim Jurczyk, chairperson of Van Wert Health’s Board of Trustees. “We are making history with this expansion project, which will ensure the best health care possible is available for Van Wert and the surrounding communities, right in their own backyard.”

“The City of Van Wert is happy with the Van Wert Health announcement that they are expanding the inpatient and surgical facilities of the hospital,” said Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur. “By making such a significant investment in our community, Van Wert Health is making it clear that they are committed to providing the very best care to the people in northwest Ohio.”

An official groundbreaking ceremony will take place this Thursday, August 16, and construction is expected to start in mid-September. Throughout the construction process, traffic on the main campus is expected to be temporarily re-routed. Patients and visitors are requested to carefully watch for directional signs to navigate safely around the construction zones. Signs will be clearly posted and updates will be posted in local media outlets and on social media.

The expanded hospital is being designed from the ground up by Design Collaborative Inc. and the construction project will be managed by Weigand Construction.

About Van Wert Health

Van Wert Health is an independent, nonprofit community hospital and physician group that provides comprehensive healthcare to Van Wert County and the surrounding region. It works to meet the health needs of its patients by continually assessing and improving the quality of care it provides. Van Wert Health has served the region since 1905. Its patient-focused approach is at the forefront of its mission to be the best community hospital.