St. Henry wins Lancer Invite; L’view 2nd

Van Wert sports

St. Henry was first and Lincolnview took second at the Lancer Golf Invite held Monday at Hickory Sticks Golf Club south of Van Wert.

St. Henry carded a team 18-hole score of 332 to easily win the tournament. St. Henry’s Jack Romer was also the individual medalist with an 18-hole score of 80, while Redskin Lucas Grieshiop carded an 83 as runner-up medalist.

Lincolnview finished with a team score of 349 for second place, while Lancer Ryan Moody’s 84 was good enough for a tie for third place with St. Henry’s Rylee Deitsch.

Allen East was third with a 386, Delphos Jefferson finished in fourth place with a 388, Crestview was fifth at 429, and Parkway was sixth with a team score of 460.