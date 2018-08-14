Donna Jean Lentz

Donna Jean Lentz, 83, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Donna was born in Payne September 11, 1934, a daughter of Ronald and Thelma (Wren) McCurdy, who both preceded her in death.

She enjoyed her family, time at the lake and the beach, and loved to crochet.

Donna will be sadly missed by her children, Vicky Huebner of Convoy and Kevin (Betty) Lentz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two grandchildren, Nathan and Justin Huebner; and two great-grandchildren, Jerica and Jace Huebner.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lentz; and a sister, Carol Strayer.

Donna’s funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 17, at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 State Route 500 in Payne. She will be laid to rest in Lehman Cemetery.



Viewing is from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church near Convoy.

Fond memories may be shared at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com.