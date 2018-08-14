Charles D. Hunter

Charles D. Hunter, 60, of Ohio City, passed away at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 18, 1958, in Marion, Indiana, the son of Charles T. and Ilene (Quick) Hunter, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his fiancée, Tina Sanders of Ohio City; 10 children; a brother; one sister; and 13 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

