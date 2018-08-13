Wren Wiffleball Tourney draws released
VW independent/submitted information
WREN – The Wren Homecoming Wiffleball Tournament Committee has announced the Wrenway Park Wiffleball Warehouse Tournament and Junior Wiffleball Tournament first-round draws.
Friday, August 17
- 6 p.m. — Eager Beavers vs. Richardson Photo
- 6:50 p.m. — Shears vs. Putman Stables
- 7:40 p.m. — Luginbill Construction vs. Whiffers
- 8:30 p.m. — Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy vs. Longballers
Saturday, August 18
- 8:30 a.m. — Back Door Sliders vs. Wren Restaurant Bunnies
- 9:20 a.m. — Average Joe’s vs. Clean 13/KPM
- 10:10 a.m. — Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ vs. Van Wert First Federal Honeybadgers
- 11 a.m. — Ball Busters vs. MKS Siding
The following is the Wrenway Park Junior Wiffleball Tournament first round draw:
Thursday, August 16
- 5 p.m. — Ulman Carpet Cleaning vs. Galley Restaurant
- 5:45 p.m. — Tri Star Career Compact vs. Slusher’s Jewelry
- 6:30 p.m. — MKS Siding vs. winner of game 1
- 7:15 p.m. — Winner of Game 2 vs. Crack Pack
Junior Wiffleball games will be played at Wren Ballpark. The Junior Wiffleball championship game will be played at the Wiffleball Warehouse
This is a double-elimination tournament with six teams.
POSTED: 08/13/18 at 7:46 am. FILED UNDER: Sports