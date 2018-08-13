The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019

Wren Wiffleball Tourney draws released

VW independent/submitted information

WREN – The Wren Homecoming Wiffleball Tournament Committee has announced the Wrenway Park Wiffleball Warehouse Tournament and Junior Wiffleball Tournament first-round draws.

Friday, August 17

  • 6 p.m. — Eager Beavers vs. Richardson Photo
  • 6:50 p.m. — Shears vs. Putman Stables
  • 7:40 p.m. — Luginbill Construction vs. Whiffers
  • 8:30 p.m. — Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy vs. Longballers

Saturday, August 18

  • 8:30 a.m. — Back Door Sliders vs. Wren Restaurant Bunnies
  • 9:20 a.m. — Average Joe’s vs. Clean 13/KPM
  • 10:10 a.m. — Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ vs. Van Wert First Federal Honeybadgers
  • 11 a.m. — Ball Busters vs. MKS Siding

The following is the Wrenway Park Junior Wiffleball Tournament first round draw:

Thursday, August 16

  • 5 p.m. — Ulman Carpet Cleaning vs. Galley Restaurant
  • 5:45 p.m. — Tri Star Career Compact vs. Slusher’s Jewelry
  • 6:30 p.m. — MKS Siding vs. winner of game 1
  • 7:15 p.m. — Winner of Game 2 vs. Crack Pack

Junior Wiffleball games will be played at Wren Ballpark. The Junior Wiffleball championship game will be played at the Wiffleball Warehouse

This is a double-elimination tournament with six teams.

POSTED: 08/13/18 at 7:46 am. FILED UNDER: Sports