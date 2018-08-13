Wren Wiffleball Tourney draws released

VW independent/submitted information

WREN – The Wren Homecoming Wiffleball Tournament Committee has announced the Wrenway Park Wiffleball Warehouse Tournament and Junior Wiffleball Tournament first-round draws.

Friday, August 17

6 p.m. — Eager Beavers vs. Richardson Photo

6:50 p.m. — Shears vs. Putman Stables

7:40 p.m. — Luginbill Construction vs. Whiffers

8:30 p.m. — Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy vs. Longballers

Saturday, August 18

8:30 a.m. — Back Door Sliders vs. Wren Restaurant Bunnies

9:20 a.m. — Average Joe’s vs. Clean 13/KPM

10:10 a.m. — Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ vs. Van Wert First Federal Honeybadgers

11 a.m. — Ball Busters vs. MKS Siding

The following is the Wrenway Park Junior Wiffleball Tournament first round draw:

Thursday, August 16

5 p.m. — Ulman Carpet Cleaning vs. Galley Restaurant

5:45 p.m. — Tri Star Career Compact vs. Slusher’s Jewelry

6:30 p.m. — MKS Siding vs. winner of game 1

7:15 p.m. — Winner of Game 2 vs. Crack Pack

Junior Wiffleball games will be played at Wren Ballpark. The Junior Wiffleball championship game will be played at the Wiffleball Warehouse

This is a double-elimination tournament with six teams.