Tickets now on sale for NPAC magic show

VW independent/submitted information

On the heels of a highly successful multi-city tour and run on Broadway, the world’s best-selling touring magic show, The Illusionists — Live from Broadway™ (theillusionistslive.com), will play at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 11, as part of its North American tour in 2018.

Tickets for The Illusionists are on sale now at the Niswonger Box Office: NPACVW.ORG or 419.238.6722.

The Illusionists — Live from Broadway™ is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Painter, the show’s creative team also includes executive producer Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts, and acts of breathtaking wonder, The Illusionists has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth.

“We can’t wait to bring this electrifying show to Van Wert and northwest Ohio for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family,” Painter said. “The Illusionists is the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage.”

Painter is a visionary creative theatrical producer who hails from London. He started his career on stage as a classical violinist and performed the lead role for Spirit of the Dance in Las Vegas. The first show he produced, Le Grand Cirque, smashed box office records at the Sydney Opera House, selling over 40,000 tickets in 10 days. His two subsequent productions, Aerial Dreams and Adrenaline, also broke records in Sydney and across the world and achieved critical acclaim.

In 2010, Painter had five versions of Le Grand Cirque playing concurrently. In late 2010, he joined forces with Lawson, an Australian producer and close friend, and began assembling the greatest magical minds from a wide spectrum of disciplines. His production of The Illusionists has already performed to record breaking crowds in theatres and arenas across the globe, including Australia, Mexico, Latin America, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. In addition to The Illusionists: Live from Broadway, Painter’s current projects include Le Noir (The Dark Side of Cirque) and Illusionists 2.0, both of which are currently playing extensive international tours.

Lawson is the CEO of TML Enterprises servicing Australia and international territories with first class musicals and family entertainment with productions spanning across over 100 cities in 20 countries. Australasian theatrical touring credits include Sweet Charity, Buddy — The Musical, Jolson starring Rob Guest, Spirit of the Dance, Oh! What A Night, Fiddler on the Roof, starring Topol, It’s A Dad Thing!, Weary — The Life of Sir Edward Dunlop, Shout! The Musical, Brave Men Run in Our Family, Jekyll and Hydestarring Brad Little, and The Rocky Horror Show, narrated by Richard O’ Brien.

Lawson’s award-winning production of A Chorus Linetransferred to the prestigious London Palladium, and his production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang recently completed a 13-month tour. With partner Simon Painter, credits include Le Grand Cirque, Ariel Dreams, Adrenaline, Le Noir — The Dark Side of Cirque, The Illusionists, and The Illusionists 2.0, all enjoying record breaking success and extensive international arena and theatrical touring.

The Niswonger is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert. For more information visit online at www.npacvw.org.