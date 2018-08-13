Questions for The Monday Mailbag

Van Wert independent sports

The Monday Mailbag will make its debut on August 20, at www.thevwindependent.com sports. The Monday Mailbag will feature questions from area readers on any sports topic — high school sports, collegiate sports, and sports at the pro level.

Send your questions to sports@thevwindependent.com by 8 p.m. each Sunday, and indicate if you’d like your name or initials used, or your name withheld. Please include your town, unless you’d like that withheld as well.

Questions will be chosen at random and featured each Monday.