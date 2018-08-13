ODOT Dist. 1 lists local highway projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 lists the following construction projects ongoing this week in Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties:

Van Wert County

U.S. 30, between Dull Robinson and Richey roads, west of the city of Van Wert, will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the work zone for guardrail repair. Work will occur on Monday, August 13. Work is being performed by the ODOT roadway services department.

Bridge repair, pavement repair and resurfacing on the following routes within the Delphos and Ottoville area will have the following impacts to traffic. Work is expected to resume during the week of August 13. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving of Bluffton.

Ohio 66, Ohio 190 and Ohio 697 within the city of Delphos will be restricted to one lane at various locations for pavement repairs and resurfacing.

Ohio 66 and Ohio 189 within the village of Ottoville will be restricted to one lane at various locations for pavement repairs and resurfacing.

Ohio 116/Ohio 117 overlap just east of Louth Road, north of Monticello, will close August 13 for approximately three days for a culvert replacement project. The detours for each route are as follows. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Ohio 116 traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 117, U.S. 127, and Ohio 81 back to Ohio 116. (see map)

Ohio 117 traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 127, Ohio 81, and Ohio 116 back to Ohio 117. (see map)

Ohio 116 will close August 16 for approximately five days in the following locations. Both closures are for the culvert replacement projects. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Just south of Monticello Spencerville Road, west of Spencerville. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 197, Ohio 66 and Ohio 117 back to Ohio 116. (see map)

Between Elgin Converse Road and Masters Road, east of Elgin. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 81, U.S. 127, and Ohio 709. (see map)

Ohio 637, between Feasby Wisener Road and Harvey Road, south of Grover Hill, is now open following a culvert replacement.

Paulding County

Ohio 49, between Bailey Street and Houck Street, within the village of Payne, closed August 6 for approximately five days for railroad crossing repair. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 500 and Ohio 111 back to Ohio 49. Work is being performed by Safety Services Supply. (see map)

Ohio 66 between County Road 209 and County Road 196, near the Defiance County line, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for drainage tile repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 111 between Ohio 49 and Ohio 500 is restricted to one lane through the work zone for finish work associated with a resurfacing project. The project is expected to be complete in early August. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay.

County Road 123, approximately a half-mile south of Ohio 114, closed June 18 through early September for a bridge replacement project over Hagerman Creek. The project is part of the Ohio Bridge Partnership Program, which is administered through the Ohio Department of Transportation. The program provides funding for the repair or replacement of municipal and county bridges. Work is being performed by Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney.

Ohio 500/Ohio 613 overlap between township Road 47 and Riverview Drive, just east of the village of Payne, will close August 27 for approximately five days for railroad crossing repair. The detours for each route are as follows. Work is being performed by Norfolk Southern Railroad of Norfolk, Virginia.

Ohio 500 traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 49 and Ohio 111 back to Ohio 500. (see map)

Ohio 613 traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 49, Ohio 111 and U.S. 127 back to Ohio 613. (see map)

Putnam County

Ohio 65, between the southern village limits of Leipsic and the Henry County line, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project. The project also includes curb ramp construction within the villages of Leipsic and Belmore. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving Inc. of Napoleon.

Ohio 109, between Ohio 613 and the Henry County line, west of Leipsic, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving Inc. of Napoleon.

Ohio 189, between township Road 16-S and Ohio 115, west of Columbus Grove, is now open following a culvert replacement.

Ohio 189, between Ottoville and Vaughnsville, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for a chip seal project. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.

Ohio 190 at Township Road Q, north of Fort Jennings, will close August 13 for approximately four months for the installation of a retaining wall along the Auglaize River. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 634 and U.S. 224 back to Ohio 190. Work is being performed by Kokosing Construction Company of Columbus. (see map)

Ohio 634 within the village of Continental will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for the installation of curb ramps and sidewalks beginning the week of August 6. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving of Napoleon.