Kline, Place ready to lead their teams

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

When the 2018 high school football season kicks off on August 24, Van Wert County will field two of the more athletic quarterbacks around.

Drew Kline will begin his third full season as the signal caller for the Crestview Knights, while Nate Place will begin his second season taking snaps from center.

Both are dual threat quarterbacks that can give opposing defenses fits with their arms and legs.

Kline put up eye-popping numbers in 2017, passing for 2,203 yards and 27 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,079 yards and 14 more scores and led his team to the Division VII regional semifinals. In eight games last year, Place threw for 1693 and 16 scores, while rushing for 648 yards and eight touchdowns.

Both quarterbacks were asked what they like best about their team and their teammates.

“The best thing about my team and teammates is that we treat each other like brothers and any one of us would do anything for our teammates beside us,” Kline said.

“My senior teammates I have been playing with most of them since seventh grade and this is our last year together and we’re ready to get at it,” Place said. “As for my other teammates I love the fact that there always trying to get better and push the team and then when practice or games are over we can all hang out as friends.”

Both head coaches had high praise for their respective quarterbacks.

“He gives us a guy that can score from anywhere on the field,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said of Place. “His athleticism will make teams game plan for him, which in turn will give opportunities for our other play makers to get the ball.”

“Nate gives our team a lot of confidence because of his play making ability,” Recker added. “Our players trust him and believe in his ability to help us win games.”

“Drew possesses all of the intangibles,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “He is a leader, he is patient, and he is smart. The thing that separates him in a lot of ways in my opinion is the way he treats people and the way he lives his life. He’s just a well-rounded young man.”

Owens and Recker agreed that having an experienced quarterback makes their job a bit easier.

“It is an extremely difficult position to play,” Owens said. “Experience at the position is a huge asset. Our entire quarterback room has been working hard in improving and being ready to lead our offense when their number is called.”

“Nate is so far ahead of where he was last year at this time in terms of his knowledge of the offense and his comfort throwing the ball,” Recker said. “He has always had the ability to run the ball, but having a year of experience has really helped him mature as a passer.

“His arm strength and placement is very good and he is very knowledgeable about our route concepts as far as who were are getting the ball to.”

Looking back at his high school football career, Place, who played wide receiver as a sophomore, said Week No. 2 of the 2017 high school football season is his favorite memory.

“We were able to take a six minute drive late in the game and score to win the game,” Place said.

The drive was 12 plays and 73 yards, and it ended with Place’s one yard touchdown run with under a minute left. It gave the Cougars a 26-20 lead, before Place sealed the victory by intercepting a Wapakoneta pass.

Kline’s fondest football memory dates back to the 2016 season, a 54-20 regional quarterfinal road upset of Tiffin Calvert.

“My favorite football memory so far was winning our first playoff game in school history my sophomore year,” Kline explained. “My uncle had just passed away and I dedicated that game to him and I played one of the best games of my life and my teammates were there to pick me up throughout everything.”

In that game, Kline rushed for 214 yards and four touchdown and passed for 198 yards and a score.

Kline and Place also spend some time in the defensive secondary for their respective teams, and both were asked which they like better – offense or defense.

“This is a tough question but I’d have to say defense because I don’t get to play it often, but when I do, I’m usually matched up against the opposing team’s best receiver, and I like the competition and challenge of going against that player one on one,” Kline said.

‘I love playing both but if I had to pick one it’d be offense,” Place said.

The two quarterbacks also said they’ve thought about playing football at the collegiate level.

While it won’t count in the standings, Place and Kline will square off in the final scrimmage of the season Friday at Crestview.