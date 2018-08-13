Gordon R. Brubaker

Gordon R. “Dick” Brubaker, 91, died unexpectedly at his home in Shawnee Township, Lima, on Sunday evening, August 12, 2018.

He was born February 23, 1927, in Van Wert, the son of Vernon Franklin and Bernice (Foor) Brubaker, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. (Burley) Brubaker; a son, Kevin L. (Lynn) Brubaker of Columbus; and a number of close nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Bryan Bucher officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, where graveside military honors will be rendered by a combined honor guard of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 15, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Shawnee Optimist Club, Shawnee United Methodist Church, or the Van Wert County Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.