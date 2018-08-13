Davis to throw 1st Wiffleball tourney pitch

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — The Wrenway Park Wiffleball Tourney Committee has announced that Wren Mayor Monica Davis will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for this year’s tournament. The festivities will begin at 5:45 p.m. Friday, August 17, at Wrenway Park, with the championship game taking place at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mayor Davis was chosen to throw out the first pitch for the 27th annual Wiffleball tournament not only because of her dedication to the village as mayor, but also her involvement in the organization and set-up of the tournament.

Davis and her husband, Wiffleball Commissioner Jack Davis, have three children and six grandchildren. Along with her mayoral and Wiffleball duties, she is a nurse and hospice volunteer.

In addition to selecting who will throw out the first tournament pitch, tournament organizers announce that Addy, Nora, and Marlee Vaughn, 17-year-old daughters of Andy and Jeanette Etzler and Aaron and Jill Vaughn, will be performing during the 27th annual Wrenway Park Wiffleball Warehouse pre-championship festivities.

The sisters are juniors at St. Henry High School and were runners-up in the 2018 Ohio Has Talent! competition held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Tournament organizers are very excited to have these girls as part of their production.