Crestview to host Van Wert

CONVOY — The Crestview varsity football team will host the Van Wert Cougars in a jamboree game at 7 p.m. Friday, August 17, at the Crestview Athletic Complex.

The jamboree is approved by the OHSAA and both schools contribute financially to the OHSAA Foundation which provides scholarships to Ohio student-athletes.

Gate admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students. Fans who bring a non-perishable food item will have their gate admission reduced to $3 for adults and $2 for students. Season passes are not honored for this event.

The game does not count as a regular season contest for either school.