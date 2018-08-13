Crestview to host Van Wert
Submitted information
CONVOY — The Crestview varsity football team will host the Van Wert Cougars in a jamboree game at 7 p.m. Friday, August 17, at the Crestview Athletic Complex.
The jamboree is approved by the OHSAA and both schools contribute financially to the OHSAA Foundation which provides scholarships to Ohio student-athletes.
Gate admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students. Fans who bring a non-perishable food item will have their gate admission reduced to $3 for adults and $2 for students. Season passes are not honored for this event.
The game does not count as a regular season contest for either school.
