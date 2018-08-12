Harold L. Shaffer

Harold L. “Short” Shaffer, 73, of Rockford, died early Saturday morning, August 11, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born in Celina on June 30, 1945, the son of John William and Grayce (Gibson) Shaffer, who both preceded him in death. On October 19, 1968, he married Patricia A. Linn, and she survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include four children, Eric Lee Shaffer of Ohio City, William Jacob (Karen) Shaffer of Englewood, Kimberly Sue (Danny) Schaffner of Rockford, and John Henry (Melissa) Shaffer of Celina; four grandchildren; a sister, Ruth (Tom) Myers of Rockford; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Gale Shaffer, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 18, at St. John Lutheran Church in Celina, with Pastor Jeffery Gramza officiating. Burial will follow in Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina. Military honors will be rendered by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5713 in Celina.

Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Friday, August 17, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church. There will be a Masonic service on Friday at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a service conducted by the Rockford Eagles.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association (Mercer County Chapter) or Rockford Eagles.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.