Fair Board makes changes to fair gates

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society’s Board of Directors has made a decision to decrease the number of gates for the 2018 edition of the Van Wert County Fair.

During Fair week, Gates 2 and 3 along U.S. 127 will no longer be available for entrance to the fair. The board made the decision to enhance patron safety after several consultations with city officials over the years. With these gate closings, no patrons will have to cross U.S. 127 to enter the fairgrounds.

At the same time, the board decided to re-open Gate 1W on at the corner of Washington Street and Balyeat Avenue by the old fair treasurer’s office so that motorists could drop off patrons on Balyeat Avenue. This would provide a safer point for motorists to drop others off to attend the fair.

In conjunction with this, the City of Van Wert will make Balyeat Avenue one way (east) during the fair. Motorists dropping patrons off should use the right or south lane, leaving the left or north lane for those going on to the east.

Here’s a quick overview of the entrance gates to the fair:

Gate 1W walk-in off Balyeat Avenue

Gate 1 drive-in off of Balyeat Avenue

Gate 4 across from the Van Wert Health Center on Fox Road — livestock exhibitor/camping entrance

Gate 5 Fox Road entrance next to the old swimming pool site.

The board thanks patrons for understanding and supporting these changes.