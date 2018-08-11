C’view Middle School sets orientation

VW independent/submitted information

Crestview Middle School will be holding sixth grade orientation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 15, in the school auditeria for all incoming sixth graders and their parents.

Students will be able to meet their teachers, as well as visit classrooms, locate lockers, and walk through the daily schedules. Parents who have not already used the new OneView online application to fill out forms will be provided an opportunity to do so with help from the Crestview Technology Department. Student fees may also be paid during the evening.

For more information, call the CMS office at 419.749.9100, option 2.